OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $594.0 million-$596.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.0 million. OneStream also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.070 EPS.

OneStream Stock Performance

OneStream stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,667. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. OneStream has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.16 million. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $170,185.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,336.49. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares in the company, valued at $16,800,494.70. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 138,943 shares of company stock worth $2,622,985 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,882,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,905,000.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Stories

