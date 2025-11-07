Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,470,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 979% from the previous session’s volume of 321,705 shares.The stock last traded at $78.30 and had previously closed at $78.20.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 181,681 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $16,164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

