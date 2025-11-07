Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,470,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 979% from the previous session’s volume of 321,705 shares.The stock last traded at $78.30 and had previously closed at $78.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
