Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Issues Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $287.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.83 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sonos updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Sonos Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of SONO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 1,710,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Sonos has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SONO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sonos and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Thomas Conrad purchased 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $1,024,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,835.80. This represents a 61.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Saori Casey purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $248,633.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,580. The trade was a 26.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 192,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,921. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sonos by 359.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonos by 68.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

