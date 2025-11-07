Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Head-To-Head Review

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 21.71% 11.80% 11.21% iSpecimen -172.48% -395.15% -121.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00 iSpecimen 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.07 million 2.53 $880,000.00 $0.10 12.00 iSpecimen $9.29 million 0.67 -$12.50 million ($9.51) -0.07

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and iSpecimen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About iSpecimen

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. iSpecimen Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.