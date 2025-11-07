Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $715.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 9,160,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $725.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,322,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 87.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 125,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 58,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sabre by 216.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Sabre by 15.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 218,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
