Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $715.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 9,160,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $725.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Get Sabre alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,322,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 87.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 125,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 58,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sabre by 216.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in Sabre by 15.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 218,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SABR

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.