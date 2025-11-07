Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.30, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.21 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Middleby updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.990-9.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.190-2.340 EPS.

Middleby Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $114.57 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 280.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Middleby by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

