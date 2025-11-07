Vistra (NYSE:VST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion.

Vistra Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,427. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.71.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,354.10. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 187,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,423,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vistra by 83.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 258,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 117,671 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

