ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Announces Earnings Results

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.57), FiscalAI reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 6.7%

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,416. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

