Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

