D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.4310, with a volume of 866773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HEPS. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $742.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,569,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 69,516 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 6,022,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 12,413,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

