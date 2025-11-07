Financial Comparison: GigCapital7 (GIG) vs. Its Competitors

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GigCapital7 to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GigCapital7 and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital7 1 0 0 0 1.00 GigCapital7 Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 78.46%. Given GigCapital7’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigCapital7 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

GigCapital7 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital7’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigCapital7 and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital7 N/A $2.38 million 105.80 GigCapital7 Competitors $46.94 million -$19.62 million 95.96

GigCapital7’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigCapital7. GigCapital7 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of GigCapital7 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital7 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital7 N/A N/A N/A GigCapital7 Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

GigCapital7 rivals beat GigCapital7 on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

GigCapital7 Company Profile

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz and Raluca Dinu on May 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

