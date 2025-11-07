JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 and last traded at GBX 137.60, with a volume of 3601614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.29.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

