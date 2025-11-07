Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Head-To-Head Survey

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers 6.26% 5.39% 2.87% Himalaya Shipping 5.32% 4.03% 0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $44.58 million 0.63 $12.87 million ($0.04) -66.75 Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.14 54.79

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Himalaya Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Himalaya Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Himalaya Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Pyxis Tankers on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

