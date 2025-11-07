TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.01

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.05 to C$0.01 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
