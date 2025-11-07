TD Securities Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.01

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.05 to C$0.01 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 12.5%

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.