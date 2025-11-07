OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $315.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. OSI Systems traded as high as $283.23 and last traded at $281.63, with a volume of 109022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.54.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.57.

In other OSI Systems news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $4,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 312,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,927,780.20. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 877,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,513,000 after purchasing an additional 541,882 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 343,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 377,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 369,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.26.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

