Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Price Performance

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Katapult has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Katapult has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Katapult will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Katapult in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Katapult from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Katapult currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Katapult

Institutional Trading of Katapult

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Katapult comprises about 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 12.93% of Katapult worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.