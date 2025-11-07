Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Insider Buys £554.20 in Stock

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 332 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £225.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.75. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 249 and a one year high of GBX 336.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

