Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Insider Buys £554.20 in Stock

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance
Shares of Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 332 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £225.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.75. Schroder Income Growth has a one year low of GBX 249 and a one year high of GBX 336.
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
