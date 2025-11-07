Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 80

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 to GBX 80 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.50.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Smiths News

Smiths News Trading Down 2.3%

About Smiths News

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 66.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 45.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 71.

(Get Free Report)

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.