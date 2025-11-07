Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 80

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 to GBX 80 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.50.
Smiths News Trading Down 2.3%
About Smiths News
In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.
Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.
