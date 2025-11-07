Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on October 29th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 10/22/2025.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 2.5%

FBIN opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,428 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $78,395,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

