Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 2.0%
Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 7 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15. The stock has a market cap of £35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.82.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
