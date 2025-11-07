Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 2.0%

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 7 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15. The stock has a market cap of £35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.82.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

