Fundamental Research Analysts Give New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) a C$0.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Age Metals Price Performance

NAM opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

