Fundamental Research Analysts Give New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) a C$0.95 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
New Age Metals Price Performance
NAM opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48.
About New Age Metals
