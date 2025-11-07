Insider Selling: Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Major Shareholder Sells 2,114,783 Shares of Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $106,056,367.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE SEI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

