Insider Selling: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells 12,891 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.1% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.9% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 269,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

