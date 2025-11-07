Diane Lazzaris Sells 7,522 Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,632.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,656. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diane Lazzaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Diane Lazzaris sold 4,039 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.42, for a total value of $1,043,758.38.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Diane Lazzaris sold 3,160 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $715,013.20.

On Thursday, August 28th, Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total value of $966,040.20.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $257.25. 486,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Stephens cut WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in WESCO International by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

