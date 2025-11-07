WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. WillScot updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 3,985,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

