Contrasting Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Ryvyl -42.81% -565.67% -18.69%

Risk and Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.14, suggesting that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryvyl 1 1 0 0 1.50

Given Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Ryvyl”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.17 -$26.83 million ($1.50) -0.20

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryvyl.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

