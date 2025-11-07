Wayfair (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 9,612 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $982,346.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,793.40. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 3,133,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,443. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,075,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 167,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

