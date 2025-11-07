Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata Sells 3,125 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

