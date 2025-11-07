Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a net margin of 94.33% and a return on equity of 21.15%.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.2%
LON:FSV traded down GBX 0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 399.58. The stock had a trading volume of 761,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372.69. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 12-month low of GBX 282 and a 12-month high of GBX 406.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
