Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a net margin of 94.33% and a return on equity of 21.15%.

LON:FSV traded down GBX 0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 399.58. The stock had a trading volume of 761,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372.69. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 12-month low of GBX 282 and a 12-month high of GBX 406.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

