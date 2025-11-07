Head-To-Head Comparison: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Standard BioTools and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 1 3 0 0 1.75 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Standard BioTools currently has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Standard BioTools’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard BioTools is more favorable than Biotricity.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $172.27 million 2.48 -$138.88 million ($0.32) -3.50 Biotricity $12.06 million 1.26 -$8.42 million ($0.21) -2.71

This table compares Standard BioTools and Biotricity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -69.08% -20.23% -15.32% Biotricity -37.33% N/A -94.07%

Risk & Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard BioTools beats Biotricity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

