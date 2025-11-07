Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 6th (ELF, FIG, FIS, FTNT, HUBS, IOVA, KD, KW, PAYC, RELY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 6th:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Figma (NYSE:FIG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $650.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

