Todd Krasnow Sells 4,000 Shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $307,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Monday, October 6th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $268,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $182,560.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,546,200.00.

Symbotic Stock Down 10.1%

Symbotic stock traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 2,086,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,811. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

View Our Latest Report on SYM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Symbotic by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 14.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.