Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 26.3%

Shares of VAC stock traded down $17.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Stories

