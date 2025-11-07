United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 23.56%.

United-Guardian Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ UG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, United-Guardian presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.