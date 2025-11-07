Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $23.95. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $23.8210, with a volume of 503,964 shares traded.
Several other research firms have also commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
