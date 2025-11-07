Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $21.00. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $23.6240, with a volume of 19,478,768 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $27.50 price target on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -120.61 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $560,327.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,213,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,412.52. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 535,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $10,888,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,316,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,955,222.08. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,822,449 shares of company stock worth $279,929,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

