N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 and last traded at GBX 0.64. Approximately 3,469,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,320,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.37.

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. N4 Pharma had a negative net margin of 18,399.86% and a negative return on equity of 90.68%.

N4 Pharma is a biotech company developing Nuvec®, its proprietary gene delivery system, to enable advanced therapies for cancer and other diseases.

RNA therapeutics are set to impact the treatment of a wide range of diseases and Nuvec® has several key advantages for RNA gene delivery including the ability to deliver multiple RNA therapies in a single particle, ease of manufacturing, protection of the RNA payload to allow for oral delivery, no unwanted immune response and excellent stability and storage.

N4 Pharma is building out its preclinical data set and working towards first-in-human clinical data to support significant licensing deals for its Nuvec® platform with gene therapy partners.

N4 Pharma’s lead programme, N4 101, is an oral anti-inflammatory product for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which serves as a proof-of-concept programme showcasing all the benefits of the Nuvec® platform.

