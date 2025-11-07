Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Amplifon Price Performance

AMFPF stock remained flat at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

