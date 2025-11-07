Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 15.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 923,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 308,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

