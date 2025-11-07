Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Geo Group also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Geo Group Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of Geo Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,734,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,859. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Geo Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geo Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geo Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 3,774.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 761,403 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 571,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 851.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 193,405 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 284,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,922,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Geo Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

