Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Posts Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE:KODK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,378. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 180,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James V. Continenza purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,902,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,543.14. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

