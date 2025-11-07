Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 717 shares.The stock last traded at $63.80 and had previously closed at $64.2850.

Hitachi Constr Trading Down 3.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hitachi Constr will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi Constr

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

