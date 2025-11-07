Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.15, but opened at $44.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 513 shares.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

