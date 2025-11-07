YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.4170, with a volume of 1374386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6074 per share. This represents a yield of 9,201.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
