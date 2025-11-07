American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$70.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.1 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $22.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 5,393,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,612. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.00%.The business had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $494,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. This trade represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 280,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Superconductor by 204.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 113,607 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

