Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.57. Grab shares last traded at $5.7670, with a volume of 32,320,689 shares.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $175,192,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth $85,143,000. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Grab by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,148,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grab by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,455,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grab by 70.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,150,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,386,000 after buying an additional 8,707,738 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.