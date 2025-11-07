TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $519.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. TeleTech had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. TeleTech updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-1.200 EPS.

TeleTech Trading Down 3.7%

TTEC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 340,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. TeleTech has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Get TeleTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TeleTech currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeleTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TeleTech in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in TeleTech by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TeleTech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TeleTech by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TeleTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.