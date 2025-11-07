Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Posts Earnings Results

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of KFFB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

