HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.970-2.990 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.1 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.600-9.620 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Wall Street Zen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.32.

HubSpot Stock Down 14.8%

HUBS stock traded down $68.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.85. 3,208,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.82. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $375.01 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,721.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at $637,562,692.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

