BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37, Zacks reports. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. BeOne Medicines updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONC traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.36. 416,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,706. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. BeOne Medicines has a twelve month low of $170.99 and a twelve month high of $355.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeOne Medicines

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 11,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.45, for a total transaction of $3,308,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 49,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.16, for a total transaction of $15,164,809.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.60.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Further Reading

